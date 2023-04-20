Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $289.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $116.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.