Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in March

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,273,700 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 1,108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTRAF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Metro stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Metro has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

