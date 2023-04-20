Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $68.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.65 on Monday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

