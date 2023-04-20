Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 1,592,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,246.7 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Others. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

