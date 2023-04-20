Mizuho Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $74.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.11.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $6,816,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

