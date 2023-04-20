Mizuho Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $74.00

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $6,816,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.