Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,096,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 905,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,484.0 days.
Moncler Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Moncler has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $70.75.
Moncler Company Profile
