Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,096,800 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 905,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,484.0 days.

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Moncler has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.