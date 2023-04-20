MoneyLion (ML) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MoneyLion to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -220.44% -21.15% -8.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 282 1272 1894 67 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MoneyLion and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,080.92%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 29.46%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.54 MoneyLion Competitors $3.15 billion $503.76 million 0.94

MoneyLion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s peers have a beta of 5.43, suggesting that their average share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MoneyLion peers beat MoneyLion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

