Montis Financial LLC Buys 294 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.