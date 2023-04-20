Morgan Stanley Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $157.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.94.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE YUM opened at $137.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $152,040,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

