Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

