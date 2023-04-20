Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $288.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.80. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $293.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

