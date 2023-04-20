Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mowi ASA had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.