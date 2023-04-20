Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.48.
Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.
