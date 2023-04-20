Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murata Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

