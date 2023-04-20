Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Shares of MUR opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

