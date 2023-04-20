Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MICLF opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.30. Mycronic AB has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Handelsbanken lowered Mycronic AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Featured Articles

