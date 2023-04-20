National Bank Financial Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$18.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG stock opened at C$10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

