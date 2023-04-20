National Bank Financial Increases Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to C$25.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TFPM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.