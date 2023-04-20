National Bank Financial Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$11.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

