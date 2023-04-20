National Bank Financial Lowers Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.89. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.98 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 49.27%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

