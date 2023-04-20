National Bank Financial Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$2.65

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.73 to C$2.65 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $422.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.99.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.