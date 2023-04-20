National Bank Financial Lowers Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

KELTF stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

