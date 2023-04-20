National Bank Financial Raises G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Price Target to C$2.00

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.
G Mining Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of GMINF opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. G Mining Ventures has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.
G Mining Ventures Company Profile
