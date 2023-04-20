New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian cut their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.55.

New Gold Stock Performance

New Gold stock opened at C$1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$221.04 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.0134389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

