New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.58.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $377.97 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

