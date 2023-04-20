New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $374.34 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.07 and a 200 day moving average of $338.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

