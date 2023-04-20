New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nordson were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average of $227.80. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

