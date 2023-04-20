New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $219.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average of $194.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

