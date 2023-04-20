New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $219.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average of $194.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.