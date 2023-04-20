New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Insider Activity

Seagate Technology Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

