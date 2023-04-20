Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Increased to C$91.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.39.

Newmont Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.37 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 310.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 73.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

