NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) versus Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Financial Survey

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance 10.13% 15.90% 0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance $82.72 million 2.85 $6.75 million $0.45 30.53

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 1 2.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.19, indicating a potential upside of 92.13%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.64%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

