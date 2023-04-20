NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $91.58 Average PT from Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

