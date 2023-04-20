Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $209.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.90. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $276.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.