Northland Securities Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $6.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.
CommScope Price Performance
NASDAQ:COMM opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope
In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 16.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CommScope by 94.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 778,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
