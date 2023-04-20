Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 104,628 shares.The stock last traded at $94.21 and had previously closed at $93.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nova Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Nova had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $151.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Nova by 13,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 932,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 925,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nova by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,836 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 753,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,433,000 after purchasing an additional 166,462 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,232,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,136,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

