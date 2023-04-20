Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) vs. Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Head to Head Analysis

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -948.54% -45.11% -37.54% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advent Technologies and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,172.26%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Novonix.

22.6% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Novonix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Novonix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.84 million 5.50 -$74.34 million ($1.44) -0.57 Novonix $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Novonix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novonix beats Advent Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.