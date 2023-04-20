NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 4% Higher

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. 2,351,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 25,520,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413,836 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NU by 74.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195,640 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NU by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after buying an additional 10,863,281 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

