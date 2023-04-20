NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Lowered to C$14.25

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
