Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Set at C$13.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) has been given a C$13.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Shares of OBE opened at C$9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.74. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.62.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 69.14% and a net margin of 104.98%. The firm had revenue of C$206.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.6819853 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

