OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Raised to C$4.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OCANF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

