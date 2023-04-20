Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.10 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753,535 shares of company stock valued at $338,224,521 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

