Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 0.8 %

OEC opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

