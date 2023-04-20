Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$21.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.43. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,283,701.64. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,770 shares of company stock worth $797,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

