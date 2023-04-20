Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 1 9 2 0 2.08

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $13.94, suggesting a potential upside of 27.46%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A Comstock Resources 31.84% 68.19% 19.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Comstock Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.84 $1.14 billion $4.01 2.73

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust. The firm owns net profit interests in the underlying properties, which consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands. Its properties include Santa Maria Basin, Orcutt Conventional, Orcutt Diatomite, Careaga formation, Los Angeles Basin, West Pico, Sawtelle and East Coyote. The company was founded on January 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

