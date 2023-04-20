Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Bank of America

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.
PKG stock opened at $142.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
