Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 40,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 43,995 shares.The stock last traded at $30.34 and had previously closed at $29.98.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARAP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $230,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

