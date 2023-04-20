Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 40,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 43,995 shares.The stock last traded at $30.34 and had previously closed at $29.98.
Paramount Global Stock Up 2.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.70%.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

