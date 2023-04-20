Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRMRF opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 2.88. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

