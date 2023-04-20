Pardes Biosciences (PRDS) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) is one of 993 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pardes Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Pardes Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pardes Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pardes Biosciences N/A -$96.63 million -1.02 Pardes Biosciences Competitors $1.81 billion $241.52 million -3.90

Analyst Ratings

Pardes Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pardes Biosciences. Pardes Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pardes Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pardes Biosciences 0 3 1 0 2.25 Pardes Biosciences Competitors 4253 15151 41626 722 2.63

Pardes Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.88%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.85%. Given Pardes Biosciences’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pardes Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Pardes Biosciences has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pardes Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pardes Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pardes Biosciences N/A -45.41% -42.78% Pardes Biosciences Competitors -3,408.19% -234.46% -35.34%

Summary

Pardes Biosciences peers beat Pardes Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pardes Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.