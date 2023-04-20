Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

