Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

