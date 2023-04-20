PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PBF opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.